Louisiana Tech University is ranked as Louisiana's best value in higher education and one of the 75 best values in the United States, according to Kiplinger's 2017 Best College Values Report.
Inspirational partnership between Louisiana Tech’s College of Education and a number of its student-athletes and teams is bringing players to the classroom to help area students build strong educational skills.
Times Higher Education and World University Rankings have identified Louisiana Tech University as one of 20 universities in the world that are poised to “challenge the elite universities” and become globally renowned by the year 2030.
Louisiana Tech’s student-athletes continue to win in the classroom, recording a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) above 80 percent for the fourth straight year, according to the NCAA’s 2016 Graduation Success Report.
Louisiana Tech is recognized by US News and World Report as a Tier One 'National University' and the Carnegie Foundation as a Research University/High Research Activity.
Louisiana Tech has the highest graduation and retention rates, and the fastest time-to-completion for first-time baccalaureates in the University of Louisiana System.
Louisiana Tech is the highest ranked university in Louisiana in average starting salary for graduates (PayScale.com 2012-2013 College Salary Report).
Louisiana Tech's partnership with the Cyber Innovation Center has produced a national model for Cyber Discovery programs for high school students and teachers.
The Tenet Medallion is engraved with the twelve Tenets of Tech and is deposited in the Lady of the Mist by first-year students during Freshman Convocation. It is returned to them upon their graduation.
Not many college aviation students started off a day with a one-on-one meeting with a four-star, then toured a flight line of bombers and flew down the "Vegas Strip" in a B-52 simulator. But this one did.
A local writer, artist and entertainer goes from Tech to graduate work at the No. 1 film school in the country.
