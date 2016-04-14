Louisiana Tech is recognized by US News and World Report as a Tier One 'National University' and the Carnegie Foundation as a Research University/High Research Activity.

Louisiana Tech has the highest graduation and retention rates, and the fastest time-to-completion for first-time baccalaureates in the University of Louisiana System.

Louisiana Tech is the highest ranked university in Louisiana in average starting salary for graduates (PayScale.com 2012-2013 College Salary Report).

Louisiana Tech's partnership with the Cyber Innovation Center has produced a national model for Cyber Discovery programs for high school students and teachers.

The Tenet Medallion is engraved with the twelve Tenets of Tech and is deposited in the Lady of the Mist by first-year students during Freshman Convocation. It is returned to them upon their graduation.